Bob Einstein, ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ actor, dead at 76

Bob Einstein, best known for his role on the comedy “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and creation of the satirical stuntman “Super Dave,” has died. He was 76.

Albert Brooks, Einstein’s brother, tweeted about his death Wednesday afternoon, calling his brother a “brilliantly funny man” who will be “missed forever.”

Einstein died in Indian Wells, Calif. after recently being diagnosed with cancer, deadline.com reports.

The actor and writer got his start on “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour,” which he wrote for and appeared on multiple times. He won an Emmy for his work in 1969.

His second Emmy was won in 1976 for “Van Dyke and Company,” according to IMDB.

Einstein later created “Super Dave,” a satirical stuntman that appeared in TV shows and a TV movie.

Since 2004, Einstein had a reoccurring role as Marty Funkhouser on “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” an HBO show about comedian Larry David.

R.I.P. My dear brother Bob Einstein. A great brother, father and husband. A brilliantly funny man. You will be missed forever. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) January 2, 2019

Very sad. Got to work with him on #Curb. Had heard he was sick. Will never forget him telling @jerryseinfeld​ the dirty joke about the newlyweds. https://t.co/9Ch81VRHV5 via @deadline — David Mandel (@DavidHMandel) January 2, 2019