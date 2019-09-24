Next Adventure Celebrates 20 Years on Portland’s CW!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Portland's CW celebrates 20 years of producing lively TV spots with Next Adventure! These "two local guys who love adventure" have put their hearts and souls into building a business with plenty of heart — and lots of fun. We've been there every step of the way as the duo duked it out in the water, snow, rain or taking on a staircase. They know how to grab attention and make a splash in the local community. Through their bargain events, community give-back days, classes and their on-site knowledgeable staff, folks get questions answered and learn something new on each adventure. Next Adventure, Portland's CW salutes you. Thank you for spicing up our airwaves for 20 years and, most of all, thanks for continuing to inform, outfit and excite everyone in the northwest. We're ready for your next adventure... and the next 20 years with Next Adventure