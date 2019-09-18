× Best job ever? Make $1300 watching 13 Stephen King movies before Halloween

Halloween is coming, but there’s still time for a lucky binge-watcher to score $1,300.

Dish Network retailer USDish.com will pay that person to watch 13 Stephen King movies before it’s time for trick-or-treating.

The movies included are:

Carrie (original or 2013 remake)

(original or 2013 remake) Children of the Corn

Christine

Creepshow

Cujo

Dreamcatcher

It (original or 2017 remake)

(original or 2017 remake) The Mist

Pet Sematary (original or 2019 remake)

(original or 2019 remake) Salem’s Lot

The Shining

Thinner

Misery

U.S. Dish will provide a Fitbit and other tools to help gather details about the experience:

You will track your heart rate and jump scares. You’ll let us know who joined in on the scares with you. You’ll let us know what you thought before watching certain movies, and if your feelings changed after you completed them. You’ll even log your sleep—if you can sleep. We want to know all this and more! We’ll provide a worksheet to help guide you along the way, but you’re not limited to what we give you—feel free to share your thoughts, like a journal, and give us all the frightening deets!

The company will also give a “survival kit” as well that includes a flashlight, blanket, popcorn, candy and Stephen King paraphernalia – along with the movies, of course.

To be eligible, you have to be 18 or older and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident. Social media sharing of the experience is encouraged, and the company would also like to know what attracted the applicant to the adrenaline-inducing movie marathon.

For more information about the promotion and application process, see the usdish.com website.