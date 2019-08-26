JOIN US ON INSTAGRAM
CONNECT WITH US ON FACEBOOK

CWhat’s Portland: Bridge of the Goddess Half Marathon and 10k

Posted 2:49 pm, August 26, 2019, by

The 6th Annual Bridge of the Goddess Half Marathon and 10K takes place Sept. 14 in Cascade Locks. This race offers a unique opportunity to start atop the Bridge of the Gods in Oregon's Columbia River Gorge. Enjoy incredible views and a celebration at the finish line including lunch, beer and cider from Rogue, and a dance party to the music of Hit Machine. Show off your finisher medal and celebrate your run. Bring your girlfriends and get ready for the costume contest! For more information, visit RunWithPaula.com.  

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.