Study finds men’s beards have more germs than dogs

A new study may have men with beards thinking about grabbing the razor.

According to researchers at the Hirslanden Clinic in Switzerland, the beards on men have more bacteria, even bugs, than what is found in a dog's fur.

Researchers took swab samples from the whiskers of 18 men, aged from 18 to 76, and compared them with samples from the necks of 30 dogs of various breeds

The results? 23 of 30 dogs studied had high amounts of germs in their fur, the other seven had moderate amounts.

When it came to the men, ever single one had high counts of bacteria in the beards, and seven of them had high enough microbe counts to be considered a threat to human health.

According to the BBC, the researchers stumbled across the finding while trying to determine whether or not men's beards might transmit diseases from dogs.

The study was met with controversy. A spokesman for the 'Beard Liberation Front' says the results are more about an irrational fear of beards than anything else.