Human bones found at Colorado construction site may be 1,000 years old

AURORA, Colo. – Human bones found at a Colorado construction site Wednesday could date back 1,000 years, according to Aurora Police Dept. officials.

APD's Major Crimes Homicide Unit, the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office and the State of Colorado Archaeologist said the bones are "most likely over one hundred, if not one thousand years old."

Authorities believe the bones belonged to a man of Native American descent.

A construction crew found the bones while excavating in the area of East Smoky Hill Parkway and South Powhaton Road.

Smoky Hill Parkway used to be an old wagon trail and there was also a World War II-era Japanese internment camp nearby, according to KDVR.

The state archaeologist has assumed responsibility of the bones and the site, and will continue to examine the remains.

APD thanked Necrosearch for its assistance in the investigation.